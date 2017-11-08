FILE - In this July 8, 2014 file photo, an Everest Institute sign is seen in a office building in Silver Spring, Md. Students who attended for-profit colleges filed more than 98 percent of the requests for student loan forgiveness alleging fraud by their schools, according to an analysis of Education Department data published Thursday, Nov. 9.
National & International

Study: Most student loan fraud claims involve for-profits

Associated Press

November 08, 2017 11:04 PM

WASHINGTON

Students who attended for-profit colleges filed more than 98 percent of the requests for student loan forgiveness alleging fraud by their schools. That's according to an analysis of Education Department data published Thursday.

The study by The Century Foundation represents the most thorough analysis to date of the nearly 100,000 loan forgiveness claims known as borrower defense received by the agency over the past two decades. It paints an alarming picture of the state of for-profit higher education in America. The study was provided to The Associated Press ahead of publication.

The report comes as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faces criticism for erasing two Obama-era regulations adding protections for students. AP reported last month that the department is also considering abandoning full loan cancellation in favor of partial forgiveness.

