Voters reject selling hospital owned by Oktibbeha County

Voters are rejecting a proposal to sell a county-owned hospital in Mississippi.
The election Tuesday came more than a year after Oktibbeha County supervisors started discussing either selling or leasing OCH Regional Medical Center.
News outlets report that about 59 percent of voters rejected privatization of the 96-bed hospital in Starkville.
Two nonprofit hospital systems, Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation and North Mississippi Health Services, had a bid on OCH Regional earlier this fall.
OCH Regional Administrator Richard Hilton says trustees will discuss whether the hospital should affiliate with another health system, while remaining publicly owned.
