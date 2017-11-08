National & International

Voters reject selling hospital owned by Oktibbeha County

The Associated Press

November 08, 2017 10:12 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss.

Voters are rejecting a proposal to sell a county-owned hospital in Mississippi.

The election Tuesday came more than a year after Oktibbeha County supervisors started discussing either selling or leasing OCH Regional Medical Center.

News outlets report that about 59 percent of voters rejected privatization of the 96-bed hospital in Starkville.

Two nonprofit hospital systems, Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation and North Mississippi Health Services, had a bid on OCH Regional earlier this fall.

OCH Regional Administrator Richard Hilton says trustees will discuss whether the hospital should affiliate with another health system, while remaining publicly owned.

