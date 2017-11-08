Chief of 2 Gary casinos: Smoking ban would cost city revenue

The CEO of Gary's two casinos says a proposed smoking ban would cost the northwestern Indiana city revenue by driving gamblers to other casinos.
Supporters of the proposal to ban smoking in all public places and workplaces told the city council on Tuesday that workers at Gary's two Majestic Star casinos deserve smoke-free air.
But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Majestic Star CEO Peter Liguori warned that the ban would send patrons to casinos in adjacent East Chicago or Hammond so they can light up there.
Liguori says an analysis shows Gary's casinos could see gaming revenue drop 35 percent annually, costing the city $3 million annually in gaming tax revenue.
He says the ban could also cost nearly 400 of the company's roughly 1,000 casino workers their jobs.
Comments