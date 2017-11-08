India lauds last year's rupee swap, even as economy slows

India's main opposition Congress party supporters shout slogans as they arrive to join a protest on the first anniversary of the demonetization announcement, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. Indian prime minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetization of India's 500- and 1,000-rupee notes, which made up 86 percent of the country's currency, on this day last year. ﻿﻿ Altaf Qadri AP Photo