The Latest: Mainers reject proposal for third casino

Voters in Maine say they don't want a third casino in the state.
The casino proposal failed in a statewide vote on Tuesday. The ballot question was written in such a way that only gambling entrepreneur Shawn Scott's company could run it. It would have been located at a yet-to-be-determined location in the southern part of the state.
Supporters of the proposal said it would prove to be a windfall for schools, jobs and the economy.
Opponents peppered traffic medians with signs decrying it as a "wicked shady deal." Critics included Maine Republican Gov. Paul LePage.
During this campaign, the Maine ethics commission imposed a record $500,000 in fines against four pro-casino committees.
Existing casinos are in Oxford and Bangor.
12:28 a.m.
Maine voters will decide Tuesday whether the state should have a third casino.
An out-of-state gambling entrepreneur bankrolled the campaign to create a casino in York County. He would be the one to operate the casino if it's approved.
Supporters say it would create jobs, boost education and help veterans, seniors and others. Critics include Republican Maine Gov. Paul LePage, who has called it another case of "big-money, out-of-state interests using Maine voters to get a sweet deal."
The Maine ethics commission imposed $500,000 in fines against four pro-casino committees for missing deadlines for filing disclosures that accurately reflected who was funding the campaign.
