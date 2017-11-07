National & International

Federal judge sides with New Mexico ranchers in water case

Associated Press

November 07, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has sided with a New Mexico ranching family in a decades-long battle over access to water on national forest land.

The case of the Goss family has been closely watched by thousands of ranchers who hold grazing permits across the West.

The family claimed the federal government violated its constitutional rights by not providing just compensation after condemning property — in this case water rights that had been established before the Lincoln National Forest was created.

Chief Judge Susan Braden agreed and on Friday ordered the family and the U.S. Forest Service to determine whether alternative water sources are available that can allow for a viable cattle business.

Braden has yet to determine how much compensation the family is owed.

Forest officials did not immediately comment on the ruling.

