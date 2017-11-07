Raimondo tells DMV to stop $250 safety inspection late fee

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has told the Division of Motor Vehicles to hold off on starting a $250 late fee for late vehicle safety inspections.
The DMV included the proposal in its annual budget request. It wanted to begin collecting the fee Jan. 1 to restore the registration of a vehicle with a lapsed inspection.
A spokesman for the Democratic governor on Tuesday said the governor directed the DMV to wait until lawmakers can revisit it.
The announcement came shortly after Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello asked Raimondo to wait, calling the fee excessive.
The DMV estimates it could raise $2.5 million annually. It says the fee was passed in 2009, but couldn't be implemented because of an outdated computer system.
