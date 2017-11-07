Montgomery County officials to vote on raising minimum wage

The Montgomery County Council is set to decide whether Maryland's most populous county should raise its minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years.
The Washington Post reports that the council is expected to vote Tuesday on an amended bill that would force large employers to adopt the $15 hourly wage by 2022. Small employers would need to pay the higher wage by 2024.
In January, the council narrowly approved legislation to adopt a $15 hourly minimum wage by 2020, but County Executive Isiah Leggett vetoed the bill. There were not enough votes for the council to override the veto.
The county raised the minimum wage in 2013 by phasing it in over several years. It has incrementally risen to $11.50 an hour, where it is currently set.
