FILE - This Aug. 8, 2011, file photo, shows the entrance to the Humana building, in Louisville, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, Humana said it is cutting about 1,300 positions a couple months after starting an early retirement program. A spokesman said that the positions amount to less than 3 percent of the insurer’s workforce. Those who lose jobs can apply for another position with Humana, which also has 1,450 openings. The final number of cuts has not been determined.
FILE - This Aug. 8, 2011, file photo, shows the entrance to the Humana building, in Louisville, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, Humana said it is cutting about 1,300 positions a couple months after starting an early retirement program. A spokesman said that the positions amount to less than 3 percent of the insurer’s workforce. Those who lose jobs can apply for another position with Humana, which also has 1,450 openings. The final number of cuts has not been determined. Ed Reinke, File AP Photo
FILE - This Aug. 8, 2011, file photo, shows the entrance to the Humana building, in Louisville, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, Humana said it is cutting about 1,300 positions a couple months after starting an early retirement program. A spokesman said that the positions amount to less than 3 percent of the insurer’s workforce. Those who lose jobs can apply for another position with Humana, which also has 1,450 openings. The final number of cuts has not been determined. Ed Reinke, File AP Photo

National & International

Humana cuts jobs, adds jobs elsewhere

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 9:59 AM

The health insurer Humana is cutting about 1,300 positions a couple months after starting an early retirement program.

A spokesman said Tuesday that the positions amount to less than 3 percent of the insurer's workforce. Those who lose jobs can apply for another position with Humana, which also has 1,450 openings. The final number of cuts has not been determined.

The insurer said more than 1,150 people volunteered for early retirement, and will leave next year.

Humana Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, is one of the nation's biggest providers of Medicare Advantage coverage, which involves privately run versions of the federal Medicare program for people who are over 65 or disabled.

Humana says the personnel moves were among several measures it is taking to position itself "for long-term sustainable success."

The company did not release details on where the job cuts, or additions, would take place.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video