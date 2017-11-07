Humana cuts jobs, adds jobs elsewhere

FILE - This Aug. 8, 2011, file photo, shows the entrance to the Humana building, in Louisville, Ky. On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, Humana said it is cutting about 1,300 positions a couple months after starting an early retirement program. A spokesman said that the positions amount to less than 3 percent of the insurer’s workforce. Those who lose jobs can apply for another position with Humana, which also has 1,450 openings. The final number of cuts has not been determined. Ed Reinke, File AP Photo