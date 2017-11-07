Supreme Court denies convicted Arkansas judge's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court won't take up an appeal from a former Arkansas judge serving a 10-year prison sentence for bribery.
Justices Monday rejected an appeal from former Faulkner County Circuit Judge Michael Maggio, who admitted in 2015 that he accepted campaign donations from a nursing home company owner and later reduced a jury award against that company by millions of dollars.
Maggio tried unsuccessfully to withdraw his guilty plea. An Arkansas federal judge and the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals both turned him down.
Maggio's attorney, John Wesley Hall, had asked the court last month to take up the case. The Log Cabin Democrat newspaper said justices received the case Friday and rejected it Monday. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette said Hall might ask for a rehearing.
