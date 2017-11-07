National & International

The Latest: 2 public questions on New Jersey ballots

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 7:01 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

The Latest on New Jersey legislative races and the state's public questions (all times local):

8 a.m.

New Jersey voters face two public questions on statewide ballots Tuesday.

One referendum asks them to authorize $125 million in bonds to expand and improve public libraries across the state. The New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act received strong bipartisan support in the Legislature.

The second question would amend the state constitution to require that polluter fines go to "repair, restore, replace, or preserve the state's natural resources."

Proponents say the amendment would prevent the money from being used for other purposes.

Voters also are electing a new Legislature along with Republican Gov. Chris Christie's replacement.

All 120 seats in the Democrat-led Legislature are up for a vote on Tuesday.

Democrats currently hold 52 of 80 Assembly seats and 24 of 40 Senate seats.

