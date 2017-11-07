National & International

Philly sheriff faces sexual harassment lawsuit by employee

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 6:34 AM

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia's sheriff is facing allegations that he sexually harassed an employee in his office.

Philly.com reports on a lawsuit against Sheriff Jewell Williams. The suit says Williams made sexually harassing comments to the employee and called her a "home wrecker" and "whore" after she rejected his advances and began dating another employee. Williams allegedly retaliated against 40-year-old Vanessa Bines after she complained about his behavior to city and federal employment discrimination offices. She says the harassment affected her heath, forcing her to take medical leave.

Williams' office said in a statement that he "categorically, and in the strongest possible fashion, denies" the allegations, and looks forward to being vindicated.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video