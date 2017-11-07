National & International

Legislature to pass bill allowing utilities to fill wetlands

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 11:42 AM

MADISON, Wis.

The Wisconsin Legislature is set to adopt a bill that would loosen wetland restoration requirements for public utilities.

Current state law requires anyone looking to fill a wetland to obtain a permit from the Department of Natural Resources. The agency must require the restoration, enhancement, creation or preservation of other wetlands as a permit condition.

The Republican bill would allow the DNR to exempt public utilities and power cooperatives from mitigation if the utilities and co-ops fill no more than 10,000-sqaure-feet of wetlands.

Both the Senate and the Assembly were scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday. If both houses approve the bill would go to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video