Illinois lawmakers engulfed by fixing sex-harassment mess

Democratic Senators Tony Munoz D-Chicago, left, and Michael Hastings D-Tinley Park, speak on the floor of the Illinois Senate as Sen. Ira Silverstien, D-Chicago, sits nearby Tuesday Nov. 7, 2017, in Springfield, Ill. The Senate voted to expand power of the newly appointed inspector general to allow her to investigate existing complaints, including one filed last November by legislative activist Denise Rotheimer against Silverstein. AP Photo by John O'Connor)