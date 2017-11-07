National & International

Leaks show Russian oligarchs registering jets in Isle of Man

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 4:12 AM

MOSCOW

Leaked papers revealing investments in tax havens by the world's wealthy suggest that several Russian oligarchs have registered private jets in the Isle of Man, avoiding taxes in Russia.

Russia's Novaya Gazeta, which shared access to the "Paradise Papers" with other organizations, reported late Monday that 17 jets have been registered in the Isle of Man, a crown dependency of the U.K. The jets were registered on the behalf of individuals including Russian President Vladimir Putin's childhood friends, the Rotenberg brothers, and metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

Other reports showed Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton also registering a jet there.

Novaya Gazeta said the documents showed how the rich took advantage of the local tax system to buy jets and import them to Europe without paying value added tax.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video