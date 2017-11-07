National & International

Council proposes joint venture purchase of telecom utility

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 1:12 AM

BURLINGTON, Vt.

Burlington officials have directed the two buyers vying for the city's Burlington Telecom utility to figure out a joint venture proposal.

The Burlington Free Press reports Councilor Ali Dieng proposed the joint venture Monday night after the two votes to decide a final buyer resulted in a tie. The Toronto-based telecom company Ting and Keep Burlington Telecom Local, a co-op, are the two finalists.

Councilors will review the joint proposal next week before voting. City council can open the bidding process up again if the joint proposal is voted down or if Keep Burlington Telecom Local and Ting fail to reach an agreement.

Representatives from the co-op and Ting say they are willing to discuss what's best for the community.

