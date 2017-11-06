Businesses brace for the unexpected on Trump's Asia tour

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Yokota Air Base, in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo, Japan. Some businesses in Asia are bracing for the unexpected as Trump traverses the region and meets with the leaders of major U.S. trading partners. Exporters are apprehensive, given Trump’s penchant for unpredictability and vehement dislike for swollen U.S. trade deficits. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo