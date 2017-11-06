National & International

Pennsylvania voters to weigh in on judge races, tax question

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 11:11 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania voters have judicial elections, a ballot question on taxes and a slew of local races to consider as they head to the polls.

The biggest statewide race Tuesday pits Democratic Allegheny County Judge Dwayne Woodruff against Republican Justice Sallie Mundy.

The result will leave the high court in Democratic hands, either 5 to 2 or 6 to 1.

Woodruff is a former Pittsburgh Steeler who handles family court. Mundy is a former Superior Court judge from Tioga County who was appointed to fill an unexpired term.

There also are four open seats on Superior Court and two on Commonwealth Court.

The state bar association has posted rankings and questionnaires for judicial candidates.

A ballot referendum would change state law in what could be a step toward property tax relief.

