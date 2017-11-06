National & International

New suit says Cook County court hinders access to filings

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 6:41 PM

CHICAGO

A legal news service is suing one of the nation's busiest courts for allegedly hampering access to newly filed civil cases.

The Courthouse News Service made the allegations against the Circuit Court of Cook County in a lawsuit filed last week in Chicago federal court. It says rights to free expression under the First Amendment incorporate rights to timely public access to civil suits.

It names Cook County court clerk Dorothy Brown as a defendant. A message left at her office Monday wasn't returned.

The nationwide news service says a large percentage of Cook County lawsuits are accessible soon after they're filed. But it says others are withheld for days or weeks as they are processed. It contrasts that with how federal lawsuits are typically accessible online within minutes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video