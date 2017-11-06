Catalonia faces 10 percent tourism hit in fourth quarter

A woman with an 'Estelada', the pro-independence Catalan flag draped over her shoulder, pastes banners on a wall that read in Catalan: "Freedom for the Political Prisoners" during a protest against the decision of a judge to jail ex-members of the Catalan government at the University square in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. A Spanish judge issued an international arrest warrant on Friday for former members of the Catalan Cabinet who were last seen in Brussels, including the ousted separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who said he was prepared to run for his old job even while battling extradition in Belgium. Manu Fernandez AP Photo