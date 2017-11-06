Browns exec calls failed trade sabotage 'wholly untrue'

FILE- in this March 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Browns general manager Sashi Brown speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Sashi Brown dismissed the idea he sabotaged the trade with Cincinnati for quarterback AJ McCarron that fell apart last week. The teams failed to submit the proper paperwork to complete the trade before the NFL’s 4 p.m. deadline, and the inability to execute the deal led to speculation that Brown intentionally scuttled the swap. Brown said that narrative “is wholly untrue.” Michael Conroy, File AP Photo