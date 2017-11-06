Court: Boise company can sue Idaho over tax incentives

The Idaho Supreme Court restored a lawsuit against the state of Idaho over a tax incentive program for new or expanding companies.
The Idaho Statesman reports Employers Resource Management Co. of Boise sued the state in 2016 after officials gave a tax incentive to Paylocity, an Illinois company and competitor establishing a new office in Idaho.
Idaho agreed to refund Paylocity $6.5 million in income, payroll and sales tax over 15 years.
Employers Resource Management Co. Founder and CEO George Gersema thought it was unfair that state officials gave such an advantage to a competitor.
Two months later, he sued Idaho Department of Commerce Director Megan Ronk. District court dismissed the lawsuit, saying Gersema's company didn't have standing to pursue it.
The Supreme Court unanimously ruled that's not the case.
