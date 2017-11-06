Fitch hired to investigate New Hampshire voter fraud

The New Hampshire secretary of state's office has hired a former deputy attorney general to investigate potential voter fraud.
The hiring of Orville "Bud" Fitch comes as Republican lawmakers have increasingly sought to tighten voter registration and other election laws. The Legislature included the new investigator position in the state budget to enforce election laws, and passed legislation requiring the secretary of state's office to look into cases in which address verification letters sent to voters are returned as undeliverable by the postal service.
In addition to working at the attorney general's office, Fitch also served as legal counsel to Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte and was appointed by former Democratic Gov. John Lynch to oversee the disbursement of federal stimulus grants.
Comments