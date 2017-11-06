FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, June 15, 2017, Britain's defense minister Michael Fallon speaks at the Romanian defense ministry in Bucharest, Romania. The scandal surrounding Britain’s political class deepened Sunday Nov. 5, 2017, with more allegations of sexual harassment, abuse of power and other misdeeds including new allegations about one of Prime Minister Theresa May’s key allies. The swirling allegations go far beyond Damian Green and former Defense Secretary Michael Fallon, who stepped down after reports of inappropriate behavior surfaced.
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, June 15, 2017, Britain's defense minister Michael Fallon speaks at the Romanian defense ministry in Bucharest, Romania. The scandal surrounding Britain’s political class deepened Sunday Nov. 5, 2017, with more allegations of sexual harassment, abuse of power and other misdeeds including new allegations about one of Prime Minister Theresa May’s key allies. The swirling allegations go far beyond Damian Green and former Defense Secretary Michael Fallon, who stepped down after reports of inappropriate behavior surfaced. Vadim Ghirda, File AP Photo

UK PM May urges 'culture of respect' after abuse scandal

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 4:22 AM

LONDON

British Prime Minister Theresa May is calling for a new "culture of respect" in public life amid spreading allegations of sexual harassment and abuse in British politics.

The scandal has already triggered the resignation of the country's defense secretary, an investigation of May's deputy and the suspension by their parties of several Conservative and Labour lawmakers.

May is meeting Monday with other party leaders in a bid to form a common policy on tackling abuse.

In a speech Monday to a business group, May said "women and men should be able to work free from the threat or fear of harassment, bullying or intimidation."

Since revelations emerged about Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, those working in British politics have begun to come forward with allegations of abuse in Parliament.

