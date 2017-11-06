National & International

Florida Gov. wants tax holidays and cuts in license fees

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 2:31 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott during his final year in office wants fees and taxes cut by $180 million.

Scott is expected to announce the proposal on Monday during stops at businesses in three Florida cities. It will be considered during the 2018 legislative session that starts in January.

The package is much smaller than last year's $618 million request and is directed at residents instead of businesses.

Scott wants a 10-day back-to-school tax holiday where residents would not pay sales taxes on clothes. He also is proposing tax holidays where the state would waive taxes on hurricane preparation supplies.

The governor also wants to cut the price of renewing a driver's license.

State legislators have already warned that they may have to pursue budget cuts during the 2018 session.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video