Secretary of state predicts modest Election Day turnout

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 11:07 PM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine's top election official is predicting a "low to moderate" turnout on Election Day.

Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and whether to approve a third casino in southern Maine. Also on the statewide ballot are bonds and a constitutional amendment that deals with the state pension program.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap says he expects turnout on the order of 20 to 30 percent of the voting age population in Maine.

He says several local referendums like the merger proposal for Lewiston and Auburn are generating big interest in an off-year election.

