Lawmaker wants legislature to block proposed DMV late fee

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 3:43 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Another state lawmaker has criticized a proposal by Rhode Island's Division of Motor Vehicles to levy a $250 late fee to restore the registration of vehicles if their safety inspection has lapsed.

Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg, of Providence, on Saturday called on the state legislature to rescind the DMV's authority to assess the fee, which the agency wants to begin collecting on Jan. 1.

The proposal was included in the DMV's annual budget request. The agency estimates it could raise $2.5 million annually.

On Friday, Democratic Rep. Jared Nunes, of Coventry, called the plan "a money grab."

Agency spokesman Paul Grimaldi has said the agency sends out 7,000 notices monthly for lapsed inspections and says this will help keep potentially faulty vehicles off the road.

