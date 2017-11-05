SC governor has pick for panel weighing nuclear cost refunds

National & International

South Carolina's governor gets a chance to pick a member of the utility oversight board considering whether electricity customers should get refunds after a failed nuclear project.

The State newspaper of Columbia reports that Gov. Henry McMaster could announce his choice for a vacancy on the state Public Service Commission as early as this week.

Nikiya "Nikki" Hall said last month she's quitting the seat on the commission she's held for seven years to take a job with a Washington, D.C. electric utility.

Hearings in two cases before the commission seek to recover some of the $1.7 billion that South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. customers spent on its bungled V.C. Summer nuclear expansion. Hearings are scheduled later this month and next.

The company abandoned construction plans in July.

