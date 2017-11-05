Former execs at Haslam-owned truck stop chain head to trial

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2016 file photo, Pilot Flying J vice president of direct sales Scott Wombold, right, leaves federal court after being arraigned in Knoxville, Tenn. Four former executives, including former Pilot Flying J President Mark Hazelwood, and ex-vice president Wombold, go on trial in Chattanooga on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, File Michael Patrick