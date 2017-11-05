National & International

2 Idahoans appointed to USDA

The Associated Press

November 05, 2017 9:28 PM

BOISE, Idaho

President Donald Trump has appointed two Idahoans to serve in state director positions for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Layne Bangerter, former director of Trump's election campaign in Idaho, was appointed Friday to become the state director for USDA Rural Development in Idaho. Rural development directors are tasked with improving the economy and quality of life in rural American.

Meanwhile, Evan Frasure, a former Republican state lawmaker and current Bannock County commissioner, will be the state executive director of USDA's Farm Service Agency. Frasure will oversee implementing the policies of various farm service programs.

Both positions are based in Idaho.

Bangerter had previously told The Associated Press he was seriously considering running as a Republican candidate for Idaho's open 1st Congressional District, but was waiting on a possible USDA appointment before making a final decision to run for office.

