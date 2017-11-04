National & International

Murphy, Guadagno make big promises, but details murky

Associated Press

November 04, 2017 10:34 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey residents face a choice for the next governor between a Democratic former business executive and diplomat who wants to invigorate the economy and a Republican whose mantra is cutting property taxes.

Democrat Phil Murphy, a one-time Goldman Sachs executive and ambassador to Germany, faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (gwah-DAH'-noh) on Nov. 7.

Murphy's central promise is electrifying the state's sluggish economy. Guadagno wants to slash New Jersey's sky-high property taxes.

Yet both of their pitches leave out crucial details spelling out how they'd achieve what they're promising voters.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie cannot seek a third term because of term limits.

