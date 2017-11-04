National & International

Maine casino campaigns fined record $500k by ethics panel

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 9:57 AM

PORTLAND, Maine

The Maine ethics commission has levied $500,000 in fines against the four committees behind a referendum that would allow a casino in York County.

The Maine Commission on Governmental Ethics and Election Practices levied the fine on Friday.

The Portland Press Herald reports the fine is almost 10 times the commission's previous record fine.

Voters will decide next week if entrepreneur Shawn Scott can run a casino in York County. The ethics records show Scott and his business partners were fronting cash and making decisions for the drive.

Scott's sister, Lisa Scott, of the Horseracing Job Fairness committee gave conflicting accounts about Shawn Scott's role and what she knew about it.

Lisa Scott's attorney says it's "hard to fathom" how the commissioners reached their decision. She's going to appeal.

