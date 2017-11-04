National & International

Russian helicopter raised from the seabed in the Arctic

The Associated Press

November 04, 2017 5:29 AM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark

A Russian helicopter that crashed off Norway's Arctic Svalbard archipelago with eight people onboard last month has been raised from the seabed.

Norway's Accident Investigation Board says none of the missing people were inside the helicopter that went down Oct. 26 near the Svalbard settlement of Barentsburg. So far, only one body has been recovered from the Mi-8 helicopter's wreckage, which was located at a depth of nearly 210 meters (685 feet).

The agency says the helicopter's cockpit voice recorder was found when the aircraft was raised early Saturday and would be sent to Moscow for analysis.

It added that the search continued for the helicopter's flight data recorder, which had not been found, and the missing crew and passengers.

