National & International

Trump makes light of his Twitter account going dark briefly

The Associated Press

November 03, 2017 9:01 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is making light of his Twitter account going dark for a few minutes this week.

Twitter has reported that a customer support worker was on his or her last day on the job and deactivated Trump's account briefly Thursday evening.

Early Friday, Trump tweeted: "My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact."

The San Francisco-based social media company says it's conducting a "full internal review" and taking steps to prevent it from happening again.

Trump uses his account — which has more than 41 million followers — as a mouthpiece for the U.S. presidency. He posted a series of tweets Friday morning before taking off for a trip to Asia.

