National & International

The Latest: Assembly OKs lifting mining ban

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 8:47 PM

MADISON, Wis.

The Latest on a bill that would lift Wisconsin's ban on gold and silver mining (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The state Assembly has approved a bill that would lift Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

The Republican-controlled chamber passed the bill on a 53-38 vote on Thursday. Democrats warned lifting the prohibition would lead to devastating pollution, but Republicans said mining could help jump-start northern Wisconsin's economy.

Legislators passed a bill in 1998 that requires sulfide mining applicants to prove a similar mine has operated in North America for a decade without polluting and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting. Gov. Scott Walker voted for the measure as a member of the Assembly.

The bill goes next to the state Senate.

___

6:26 a.m.

The state Assembly is poised to lift Wisconsin's nearly 20-year ban on gold and silver mining.

Legislators passed a bill in 1998 that requires sulfide mining applicants to prove a similar mine has operated in North America for a decade without polluting and a similar mine has been closed for 10 years without polluting.

Gov. Scott Walker voted for the measure as a member of the Assembly.

Rep. Rob Hutton and Sen. Tom Tiffany, both Republicans, are pushing a bill that would wipe out the requirements.

Supporters say mining could help northern Wisconsin's economy. Opponents say lifting the prohibition will lead to devastating pollution.

The Assembly is set to vote on the bill during a floor session scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon. Approval would send the bill to the Senate.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video