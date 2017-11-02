FILE - In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises that an existing home for sale is under contract in Roswell, Ga. On Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises that an existing home for sale is under contract in Roswell, Ga. On Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. John Bazemore, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Tuesday, May 16, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises that an existing home for sale is under contract in Roswell, Ga. On Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. John Bazemore, File AP Photo

National & International

Mortage rates hold at 3.94 percent this week

Associated Press

November 02, 2017 9:03 AM

WASHINGTON

The costs of borrowing money to buy a home held steady this week as U.S. mortgage rates hover near relative lows.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages didn't budge from last week's 3.94 percent. One year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.54 percent.

Long-term home loan rates tend to track the yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, which have risen since early September.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners who are refinancing, ticked up slightly to 3.27 percent from 3.25 percent last week. A year ago, the 15-year rate averaged 2.84 percent.

The average rate on the five-year, adjustable-rate mortgage increased slightly to 3.23 percent from 3.21 percent last week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video