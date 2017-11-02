Tokyo company gives extra holidays to nonsmoking employees

FILE - In this April 7, 2017, file photo, people gather at a smoking area in Tokyo. Piala, a marketing company in Tokyo, opted for a novel perk for its employees: an extra week’s holiday for those who are nonsmokers. The company's spokesman said Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 that the company began offering the six days of vacation to all of its 120 staff members in September. Koji Sasahara, File AP Photo