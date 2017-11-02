National & International

Maryland congressmen want CSX to explain tunnel decision

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 5:45 AM

BALTIMORE

Maryland's congressional delegation wants CSX Transportation to explain why it will no longer back a train tunnel project that city and state officials had hoped would bring more cargo to the Port of Baltimore.

CSX said in a statement this week that it does not support expanding the century-old Howard Street Tunnel under downtown to accommodate trains with shipping containers stacked two-high. Balitmore's port has seen increased shipments of the truck-size containers since the expanded Panama Canal opened last year.

In a letter to the CEO of CSX on Wednesday, congressional lawmakers said they want to know why a project that had been a priority for the railroad company — as well as local, state and federal officials — is suddenly no longer important to CSX, which owns the tunnel.

