A passerby is reflected by a glass pane, right, as he walks through the historic inner city, of Eppstein, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
A passerby is reflected by a glass pane, right, as he walks through the historic inner city, of Eppstein, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. dpa via AP Frank Rumpenhorst
A passerby is reflected by a glass pane, right, as he walks through the historic inner city, of Eppstein, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. dpa via AP Frank Rumpenhorst

National & International

German unemployment at lowest since 1990 reunification

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 5:25 AM

BERLIN

Germany's unemployment rate dipped to 5.4 percent in October as the buoyant labor market in Europe's biggest economy benefited from a traditional autumn increase in hiring, official data showed Thursday.

The Federal Labor Agency said the number of people registered as unemployed stood at 2.389 million last month — the first time the figure has dropped below 2.4 million since 1990, when Germany was reunited. There were 60,000 fewer people out of work than in September and 151,000 fewer than a year earlier. The unadjusted jobless rate slipped from 5.5 percent the previous month.

In seasonally adjusted terms, the unemployment rate was steady at 5.6 percent and the number of people out of work was 11,000 lower than in September, roughly in line with economists' forecast of a 10,000 drop.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video