Hundreds affected by phone issue during open enrollment

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 4:12 AM

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I.

A problem with the phone line prevented hundreds of customers from reaching a Rhode Island health insurer on the first day of open enrollment.

HealthSource RI spokeswoman Brenna McCabe tells WPRI-TV around 300 calls were incorrectly routed Wednesday. McCabe says the error was due to a change in the agency's phone menu Tuesday night.

McCabe says the issue was quickly fixed. HealthSource RI says they are reaching out to all of the affected callers.

Open enrollment for next year's health plans is open in Rhode Island from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31.

