Port foreman convicted of salary fraud

November 01, 2017

NEWARK, N.J.

A federal jury has convicted a foreman at Port Elizabeth of collecting a nearly $500,000 annual salary for work he never performed.

The panel on Tuesday found 66-year-old Paul Moe of Atlantic Highlands guilty of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the member of the International Longshoremen's Association showed up for work for as little as eight hours per week from September 2015 through March 2017. However, prosecutors say others submitted false timesheets and even credited him for up to 16 hours of overtime a day.

A sentencing date has not been scheduled.

