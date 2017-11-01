National & International

Bank of England: 10,000 financial job losses on Brexit Day 1

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 5:52 AM

LONDON

The Bank of England says 10,000 jobs could be lost in the British financial industry on the first day after Brexit.

Addressing a parliamentary committee Wednesday, Sam Woods, the central bank's deputy governor for prudential regulation, said he expected 10,000 job losses on "day one." That would represent around 2 percent of the workforce in banking and insurance, or 3 percent of those in London.

He said a recent study from consulting firm Oliver Wyman that 65,000 to 75,000 jobs could be lost overall in Britain's financial services was within "the plausible range of scenarios." He said the actual number would depend on firms retaining rights to operate in the rest of the European Union and whether Britain agrees on a transition deal following the official departure in March 2019.

