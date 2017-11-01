Tribe rejects plan to build tram, hotel in Grand Canyon

This artist rendering provided by Confluence Partners, LLC, depicts a proposed aerial tramway, at right, that would ferry tourists from the cliff tops of the east rim of the Grand Canyon to the water's edge of the Colorado and Little Colorado Rivers below. Navajo Nation lawmakers will consider a plan Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, to build an aerial tram to carry visitors to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. The special session in Window Rock, Arizona, will be the first time the full Tribal Council takes up the bill. Confluence Partners, LLC via AP)