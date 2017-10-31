Russian meddling: 5 things tech giants need to tell Congress

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., speaks next to a poster depicting examples of questionable internet ads that he says were found online today as Facebook's General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter's Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett, and Google's Law Enforcement and Information Security Director Richard Salgado, testify during a Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, on more signs from tech companies of Russian election activity. Also pictured is Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., second from left, and, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right. Andrew Harnik AP Photo