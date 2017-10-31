The Latest: Belgian govt plans no favors for Puigdemont

A Catalonia independence supporter wearing the Estelada flag stamped on his t-shirt claims against the Spanish State ahead the Catalan government's Generalitat building in Barcelona, Spain, Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Spain's state prosecutor said Monday that he would seek charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement against members of Catalonia's ousted secessionist government, pushing the crisis over the region's independence declaration into an uncertain new phase. Gonzalo Arroyo AP Photo