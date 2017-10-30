Governor OKs online gambling, more casinos in Pennsylvania

FILE – In this July 1, 2013 file photo, casino patrons play some of the 600 slot machines at the Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin, located approximately 70 miles south of Pittsburgh, shortly after its grand opening in Farmington, Pa. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, he's signed a bill authorizing a major expansion of gambling in what's already the nation's second-largest commercial casino state. The bill will make Pennsylvania the fourth state to allow online gambling, allow the state's current 10 casinos to apply for the right to operate satellite casinos, put video gambling terminals inside truck stops and allow gambling parlors in airports. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo