National & International

New Mexico holds final hearing on Medicaid proposals

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017 1:15 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

The New Mexico Human Services Department is holding its final public hearing on an array of proposed changes to the state's Medicaid health care program.

Officials say the changes are designed to keep costs down while improving the delivery of health care for New Mexico's poorest residents. But consumer advocates are warning that increasing premiums and copays will end up having negative effects on the use of health care services by people who need them most.

The final meeting is scheduled for Monday evening in Albuquerque. Other meetings have been held in Las Cruces, Santa Fe and Las Vegas.

Comments are due Nov. 6.

The department then plans to craft a final waiver application that will be submitted to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for approval.

