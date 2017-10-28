National & International

New website helps measure Great Lakes restoration progress

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 9:00 AM

DETROIT

A new website is designed to help leaders in the Great Lakes region keep track of progress toward protecting the environment and boosting the economy.

The Great Lakes Commission and The Nature Conservancy developed the site as part of their Blue Accounting Initiative . It was introduced during the recent Leadership Summit of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers in Detroit.

The site will provide information about projects involving aquatic invasive species, coastal wetlands, maritime transportation, phosphorus control and source water protection.

Each project is led by a group of state, provincial, federal, academic and private sector stakeholders.

Organizers say reliable data is needed to measure results as billions of government and private dollars are invested in protecting and restoring the Great Lakes.

