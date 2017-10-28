National & International

Greek police arrest suspect in bomb attack on ex-premier

Associated Press

October 28, 2017 8:44 AM

ATHENS, Greece

Greek police arrested a 29-year-old suspect Saturday in a bomb attack last May on one of the country's former prime ministers.

After a search of his apartment in Athens, police found two 9-mm pistols; 300 bullets; a plastic container with a time bomb mechanism; two plastic containers with explosives; eight forged IDs and "large amounts" of detonators, wiring, fireworks and timers.

Lucas Papademos, 70, was seriously injured in the thigh and torso on May 25 when he opened a letter bomb in his car. He was hospitalized for over a month. Two others were slightly injured.

Police say the suspect, who they have not named, may have also been involved in mailing parcel bombs last March to the German Finance Ministry and the Paris office of the International Monetary Fund, where a small explosion injured one person.

A group called Conspiracy Cells of Fire had claimed responsibility for the parcel bombs.

The suspect will appear before a magistrate on Sunday.

Papademos served as Greek prime minister for six months in 2011-2012 and is also a former deputy governor of the European Central Bank.

