National & International

House passes bipartisan budget, sends bill to governor

Associated Press

October 26, 2017 11:48 AM

HARTFORD, Conn.

The Connecticut House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan state budget, sending it to Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy.

The roughly $41 billion, two-year plan cleared the House Thursday on a 126-to-23 vote, a veto-proof majority. The vote came hours after the Senate overwhelmingly passed the same package.

Republican House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (THEHM'-his KLEHR'-ih-dehs) says the plan crafted by legislative leaders isn't perfect but it "begins the process of getting our house in order." She says it also ends the fiscal chaos that's ensued without a budget in place since the fiscal year began July 1.

Malloy has been running the state using only his limited executive spending authority.

Democratic House Majority Leader Matt Ritter says it's the "moral obligation" of lawmakers to end the budget impasse.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

    Rodanthe Pier operator Clyde Thomspson checks for pier damage as wind and waves related to Hurricane Maria start to impact the Outer Banks of North Carolina Tuesday morning, September 26, 2017.

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria 1:04

Outer Banks residents brace for Hurricane Maria
How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 2:09

How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’?
‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal? 3:25

‘Brexit’: Deal, or no deal?

View More Video